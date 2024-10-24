Hyderabad: BRS defends Krishank over Meinhardt corruption allegations

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Legal Cell has defended its statements made on Meinhardt, one of the firms tasked with the Musi river redevelopment project. In a strong statement in support of Manne Krishank, BRS Social Media Convener, the main opposition party claimed that Meinhardt’s management had previously met with Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy in his office, raising concerns over “the company being awarded the contract despite violating tender norms”.

“The issue stems from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s public announcement of a Rs. 1.5 lakh crore project for the beautification of the Musi River, which Meinhardt allegedly secured through questionable means,” said the BRS Legal Cell in a statement on Thursday, October 24. It alleged that even though other companies had submitted lower bids, the contract was “suspiciously” awarded to Meinhardt.

The allegations made by Krishank, which include the company facing an Interpol Red Notice from Pakistan, being blacklisted by the Jharkhand government, and banned by the Airports Authority of India, are based on facts, said the BRS Legal Cell.

“The response firmly stated that Krishank will neither apologize nor remove his tweets, as Meinhardt has acknowledged the existence of these cases in its legal notices,” said the BRS Legal Cell. It added that the Musi River contract involves public funds, and as a responsible leader and social media convener of a major opposition party. It added that Krishank has the right and duty to question such contracts.

The ruling Congress in Telangana however has said that the project will not cost Rs 1.5 lakh crore, and has defended its decision to move families from the Musi river’s banks, which had built homes over there over decades.