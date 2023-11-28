Hyderabad: BRS Khairtabad candidate’s staff caught distributing cash

Rs 6 lakh unaccounted cash was seized following which Danam Nagender and a party activist were booked by Narayanguda police

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 28th November 2023 2:44 pm IST
BRS Khairtabad candidate's staff caught distributing cash
BRS Khairtabad candidate's staff caught distributing cash

Hyderabad: Flying squad officials caught the supporters of BRS Kharitabad candidate Danam Nagender while they were allegedly distributing cash in public at Himayatnagar on November 26.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Rs 4.13 lakh unaccounted cash was seized following which Danam Nagender and a party activist were booked by Narayanguda police for distributing money among voters on Sunday night.

When the flying squad along with local cops reached the spot upon information, they caught the BRS worker Sunil Kumar Yadav in possession of bundles of cash in his pockets.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana polls: BRS Secunderabad candidate Padma Rao booked for nuisance

Following the seizure, a case under section 171-E (Punishment for bribery) of the IPC was filed against Sunil and D Nagender.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 28th November 2023 2:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button