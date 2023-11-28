Hyderabad: BRS Khairtabad candidate’s staff caught distributing cash

Hyderabad: Flying squad officials caught the supporters of BRS Kharitabad candidate Danam Nagender while they were allegedly distributing cash in public at Himayatnagar on November 26.

Rs 4.13 lakh unaccounted cash was seized following which Danam Nagender and a party activist were booked by Narayanguda police for distributing money among voters on Sunday night.

When the flying squad along with local cops reached the spot upon information, they caught the BRS worker Sunil Kumar Yadav in possession of bundles of cash in his pockets.

Following the seizure, a case under section 171-E (Punishment for bribery) of the IPC was filed against Sunil and D Nagender.