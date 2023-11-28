Telangana polls: BRS Secunderabad candidate Padma Rao booked for nuisance

Hyderabad: The BRS candidate from Secunderabad T Padma Rao Goud and his followers were booked by Hyderabad police for allegedly creating a nuisance and violating the Model Code of Conduct in view of the ensuing Telangana Assembly elections.

According to reports, the cops from Market police station on Sunday night, November 26 received information that a huge gathering was seen near Padma Rao’s residence.

The Flying Squad along with the police then rushed to the spot and found about 150-200 members gathering at the leader’s home in Audiah Nagar, Secunderabad.

Also Read Hyderabad: Two AIMIM supporters arrested for assaulting auto driver

Following the lead, the flying squad officials lodged a complaint at Police Market PS about an illegal assembly of the crowd without having any prior permission from the returning officer concerned.

Their complaint also mentioned Padma Rao’s followers creating a nuisance. Subsequently, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, statements of the eyewitnesses were recorded and videos detailing the incident were analysed.

Following the course of the event, Hyderabad police issued notices under Section 41-A (Notice of appearance before police officer) of the CrPC to Padma Rao, Kiran Kumar Goud, T Kishore Kumar Goud, Bhuvangiri Kiran Goud, M Dinesh, Baldev and M Maisaiah for allegedly creating a nuisance.