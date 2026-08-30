Hyderabad: BRS leader booked after woman alleges abuse, threats

Hyderabad: A Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader has been booked in Naredmet, Secunderabad, for trespassing, insulting a woman’s modesty, and criminal intimidation after a woman accused him of hurling insults at her and creating a ruckus inside her shop on multiple occasions.

The woman, identified as Paddivatla Nitu, alleged that BRS Naredmet division leader JK Sai Goud barged into her shop, Star Digital Flex Printing shop, abused her, and threatened to shut her business and “see her end” when she asked him to pay his dues.

Originally from West Bengal, Nitu, 50, said that the incident dates back four months, when her shop employee, Sunil, began taking supplies from the shop to get customers separately for himself. The complainant said that on August 14, after months of asking Sunil to return her shop supplies, he allegedly came to the store with Goud.

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Nitu claimed Goud hurled “filthy abuses” at her and her son and threatened to close her shop. “They spat in front of my shop, kept abusing me, and threatened me, saying he will get 100 men to intimidate me,” Nitu told local reporters.

She said Goud and Sunil abused her on August 20 and most recently on Thursday, August 27 as well. Further, Nitu alleged that the local police were uncooperative and had not taken any action even after she filed a complaint. “Maybe they are close with the BRS leader, I don’t know,” she said.

Police deny allegations

However, Naredmet Sub-Inspector Abhinash told Siasat.com that the investigation is ongoing and officials are awaiting witness accounts and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from Nitu, who said she would submit it by Monday, August 31.

When asked about the delay in filing the case, Abhinash explained that police were already investigating an earlier complaint Nitu made against Sunil, where she accused him of stealing ten flex board rings from her shop.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Sunil and Goud under sections 329(4) (house trespass), 79 (insult to a woman’s modesty), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation), according to Naredmet Station House Officer A Venkataiah.