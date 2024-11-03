Hyderabad: BRS leader’s son killed in accident at Kompally

The deceased was identified as Vennavaram Sai Kishore Reddy, a resident of Aregudem in Veldurthi mandal of Medak district and the son of BRS leader Vennavaram Mahipal Reddy.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 3rd November 2024 3:14 pm IST
Hyderabad: A Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader’s son was killed in a road accident on Friday, November 1 at Kompally. The deceased was pursuing an MBA at a university in London.

The deceased was identified as Vennavaram Sai Kishore Reddy, a resident of Aregudem in Veldurthi mandal of Medak district and the son of BRS leader Vennavaram Mahipal Reddy.

Mahipal had two sons and a daughter. Both his sons were studying abroad.

Kishore arrived in India in October to celebrate Dasara and Diwali with his family.

However, he went to meet one of his friends on November 1, in Kompally where he died in the accident. The victim was all set to fly back to London in a week.

