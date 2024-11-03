Telangana: Family of 4 killed as tractor collides with bike in Medak

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident in Medak district on Saturday evening, November 2, four members of the same family lost their lives.

The incident occurred near Potharam village in the Manoharabad mandal, where local farmers had spread paddy on the road for drying.

Due to the piles of paddy, the vehicular movement continued on one side of the road.

During this time, Anjaneyulu, who was riding a bike with his brother’s wife and children to board a bus, collided violently with an oncoming tractor.

The victims included Anjaneyulu (50), his sister-in-law Latha (35), and her two children, Sahasra (10) and Shanvi (6), all of whom died on the spot.

Following the accident, the tractor driver fled the scene without stopping.

As the bodies were being transported to the Tupran hospital, local villagers blocked the way, demanding justice for the deceased family members.