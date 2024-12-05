Hyderabad: BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy arrested, tension in Kondapur

Hyderabad: Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was arrested by the police amid high tension at his residence in Kondapur, Hyderabad.

This incident follows a case registered against him for allegedly for allegedly obstructing a police official from performing his duty in Banjara Hills police station.

On Thursday morning, December 5, a significant police presence was deployed outside his home, leading to his arrest and subsequent removal from the location.

Before the arrest, former minister Harish Rao and a large number of BRS workers gathered at Kaushik Reddy’s residence.

Harish Rao attempted to enter the house but was blocked by police.

Also Read Hyderabad: BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy booked for obstructing Banjara Hills SHO

In response, BRS workers tried to breach the gates of the property.

During this turmoil, police detained Harish Rao and moved him away from the scene.

The BRS termed it an “illegal” arrest and condemned the “anti-democratic” practices of chief minister A Revanth Reddy-led state government.

Background of the case

A case was registered against Kaushik Reddy and 20 other people for allegedly obstructing a police official from performing his duty.

On Wednesday, P Kaushik Reddy, along with his followers went to the Banjara Hills police station to lodge a complaint alleging some persons were tapping his phones. He wanted the police to investigate and identify the persons who were tapping his phone conversation and take action on them.

When the MLA reached the police station, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Banjara Hills police station, KM Raghavendra was leaving the police station in his vehicle. On noticing this, the BRS party workers and the MLA chased the police vehicle and stopped it at the gate of the police station.

The BRS party workers and the MLA argued with the police to take the complaint from them. They alleged that the SHO was leaving the police station on spotting them and making excuses so as not to accept the complaint.

After some arguments, P Kaushik Reddy along with the Inspector went into the police station where the MLA handed over the complaint petition to the Inspector.

After the MLA left the police station with his followers, SHO Raghavendra lodged a complaint at the police station that Kaushik Reddy and his followers stopped him while he was on his way to the ACP office. A case is booked on a complaint of the SHO against Kaushik Reddy and others.