Hyderabad: BRS MLAs detained en route Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: The city police detained Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs who were a part of the party’s fact-finding committee en route to the Gandhi Hospital, on Monday, September 23.

As the committee was supposed to visit Gandhi Hospital, police personnel, in large numbers, detained former deputy chief minister T Rajaiah, MLA Dr Kalvakuntla Sanjay and former MLA Dr Metuku Anand to prevent them from visiting the hospital.

BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath was also detained.

The committee claimed it was visiting Gandhi Hospital as doctors to assess the situation over maternal and infant deaths and give suggestions to the Telangana government. The committee further claimed it wasn’t trying to politicise the issue.

“Why is the government worried about our visit to hospitals to examine the conditions? Is the government hiding the issue of maternal and child deaths in Gandhi Hospital or are they afraid that the failure of their administration will be exposed?” they asked.

The fact-finding committee comprises former Telangana health minister T Rajaiah, former MLA Dr Methuku Anand and MLA Dr Sanjay. KTR attacked the Congress government alleging that its attempt to prevent the fact-finding team of experienced doctors is a blatant attack on transparency and accountability.

Condemning the detention in a post on X, KTR questioned, “What exactly is this government scared of? The truth coming out? Their gross inefficiencies being exposed?”