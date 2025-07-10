Hyderabad: BRS stands with working class, says Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday, July 9, said that her party stands firmly with the working class of India.

Kavitha accused the Centre of pushing anti-labour policies and repeatedly amending labour laws in favour of corporate companies. Extending full support to the Bharat Bandh called by 10 trade unions, she said the BRS party stood firmly with India’s working class.

The BRS MLC highlighted that since 2014, the Centre had “systematically dismantled workers’ rights and compromised their social security.”

She said the BJP government was providing all support to investors and industrialists, while ignoring workers’ welfare and rights, citing the recent industrial accident in Hyderabad as a reminder of eroding safety standards.

She cautioned against the Centre’s backdoor reforms in labour laws and demanded their revocation. “The BRS is strongly opposed to the Centre’s moves that weaken labour protections,” she asserted.

Earlier, Kavitha extended condolences over the death of four people after consuming adulterated toddy in HMT Colony, Hyderabad. She urged the government to extend support to the victims’ families and ensure proper medical care for those affected. She also demanded stern action against those responsible.

A rally was held at the Sundarayya Vignana Kendram (SVK) in Baghlingampalli to Indira Park on Wednesday as part of Bharat Bandh. Over 25 crore workers affiliated with central and sectoral trade unions protested against the Centre’s new labour codes and privatisation laws.

In Hyderabad, protests were held at Vidyut Soudha, Mint Compound, Cyber City, Rajendranagar, Secunderabad, Medchal, Banjara Hills, Erragadda and Saroornagar. The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) workers participated in Mandamarri, Srirampur and Ramakrishnapur areas of Bellampalli region of Mancherial district.

The Telangana Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TPEJAC) also boycotted work and held demonstrations. All electricity-generating stations across Telangana were dysfunctional.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) also took part and organised a flash strike today with participation from approximately 40,000 cab drivers, auto drivers, and delivery workers across Telangana.