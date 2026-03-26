Hyderabad: BRS urges govt to implement 42 PC BC reservation

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs on Thursday, March 26, held a protest demanding that the Telangana government implement the 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes and fulfil the demands of the BC corporations.

The protest held at Gunpark was led by T Harish Rao, the deputy floor leader of the BRS in the Telangana Assembly. The MLAs raised slogans such as “The Congress government has betrayed the Backward Classes.”

They alleged that the Congress did not spend Rs 800 crore on the BC-sub plan, which it promised to do in the first year after coming to power. The BRS also criticised the government for spending Rs 3 crore of the plan despite allocating Rs 11 crore during the second year.

They accused the Congress of deceiving the BCs by promising an annual budget of Rs 20 thousand crore and not implementing it. They also alleged that the Congress cheated the BCs in the name of the Kamareddy declaration, which was announced during the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs on Thursday, March 26, held a protest demanding the Telangana government to implement the 42 percent reservation for Backward Classes and to fulfil the demands of the BC corporations.



The protest held at Gunpark was led by T Harish Rao, the… pic.twitter.com/Ue5FuOIpCV — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 26, 2026

The protesting MLAs said they would back the Backward Classes to “teach a lesson” to the Congress government. The BRS also accused the government of neglecting the BCs, adding that during former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s time, BC candidates were sent to the Rajya Sabha and credited the former chief minister for promoting caste-based occupations.

“The credit for establishing BC Gurukuls (residential schools) on a massive scale for BC students goes to KCR,” the protesting MLAs said.

BC Reservation in Telangana

The Telangana government, led by the Congress party, proposed a 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections, up from 23%, based on a state caste survey showing 56.33 per cent BC population. The decision, implemented via Government Order 9 to enhance political representation, was passed as the Telangana BC Reservations Bill 2025, but faced legal challenges for exceeding the 50 per cent total reservation cap.