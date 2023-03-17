Hyderabad: BSP state chief detained amid hunger strike over TSPSC paper leak

Hyderabad: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Telangana chief RS Praveen Kumar was taken into custody by the Telangana police on Friday ahead of his indefinite hunger strike over the leak of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Assistant Engineer (civil) exam paper.

The BSP supremo was holding an indefinite hunger strike at his party office on Lakdikapul when the police took him into custody.

Praveen Kumar had demanded that the group I exams be cancelled and the investigation into the leak be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In a statement on Wednesday Kumar had stated that he was giving the state government 48 hours to hand over the case to the central agency or he would take up a fast onto death.

Demanding that the TSPSC chairman Janadhanan redyy step down immediately, he stated that he would write to the President and Gocernot over the same.

He also questioned Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and state IT minister KT Rama Rao’s silence on the same.

“All the examinations held during Janardhan Reddy’s tenure should be cancelled and re-conducted. TSPSC has lost the trust of Telangana people. Details of candidates who have crossed 100 marks in Group 1 Prelims should be disclosed,” said Praveen Kumar.

The BSP leader also alleged that the government was attempting to wash its hands of the case by handing it over to an SIT and terming the leak as a technical error.