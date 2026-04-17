Hyderabad: BTech student ends life due to grief over father’s demise

A third-year BTech student was found dead in her hostel room in Petbasheerabad; police say she was struggling to cope with her father’s recent death.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th April 2026 1:04 pm IST
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Hyderabad: A 21-year-old engineering student was found dead in her hostel room in Petbasheerabad on Thursday evening, April 16, with police suspecting that emotional distress over her father’s recent demise may have led to the tragic incident.

The deceased, Pamulapati Gnanashree, hailed from Chattrai village in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. She was a third-year BTech student at Malla Reddy Engineering College and had been staying at a private girls’ hostel in Maisammaguda.

According to police officials, Gnanashree’s father, Chennakesava Reddy, a government school teacher, passed away due to illness on March 31. Reports indicate that she had been deeply affected by his death.

Subhan Bakery

After returning to the hostel recently, Gnanashree appeared for an examination on Wednesday. However, she did not attend her scheduled exam on Thursday. She was found hanging in her hostel room.

Suicide note recovered

Her friends alerted authorities immediately upon discovering her. Police recovered a suicide note in which she reportedly expressed intense grief over losing her father, stating that she was unable to cope with life without her parents and wished to reunite with him.

A case has been registered, and the Petbasheerabad police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th April 2026 1:04 pm IST

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