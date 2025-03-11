Hyderabad BTech student rams car into electric pole, dies

Five students of MGIT got injured in the accident, with one of the seriously injured.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 11th March 2025 10:00 pm IST
Engineering student killed, five others injured as car rams into electricity pole in Narsingi.

Hyderabad: An engineering student died and five others suffered serious injuries after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and rammed into an electric pole on the footpath on Tuesday, March 11.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The occupants of the car, all aged 18, were first-year engineering students at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) in Gandipet.

Over-speeding is believed to be the cause of the accident, which occurred at around 2:30 pm near Neopolis road, plot number 1, Rajapushpa Constructions in Narsingi.

MS Creative School

Srikar, the driver of the Swift car bearing number-plate TS08EG4929 died on the spot, while Hema Sai, Vivek, Srujan, Kartikeya, and Harsha sustained injuries. Harsha reportedly sustained serious injuries, and was shifted to the Continental Hospitals along with the others injured in the accident.

Also Read
Couple kill two children, die by suicide in Habsiguda

The accident took place four days after a similar one claimed the life of Teegala Kanishk Reddy, 19, the grandson of former BRS MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy, on the Outer Ring Road. Reddy’s car rammed into a truck from behind at a high speed, killing him.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 11th March 2025 10:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button