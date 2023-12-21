Hyderabad: Burglar arrested, stolen valuables recovered

Hyderabad: The Musheerabad police on Thursday, December 21, apprehended one person involved in many burglary cases. The accused, Rayapati Venkat Rao, 52, broke into a house and decamped with gold ornaments, cash and ATM card on November 28. Police have successfully retrieved the stolen items.

Police said Rao had been involved in 32 cases in the limits of SR Nagar, Kukatpally, KPHB, Punjagutta, Kushaiguda, Chaitanyapuri, and Sanath Nagar police stations.

The complaint was filed by assistant professor of St. Joseph’s College, M. Dobora, whose house in Lakshmi Anusha Apartment, Musheerabad, was targeted by the burglar.

Police said M Dobora’s brother left to work early in the morning on November 8, and after returning from college, M Dobora and her mother noticed the lock of their house was open and many valuables were missing.

A team led by DCP Sharat Chandra Pawar and inspector of Musheerabad Police Station D Venkat Reddy arrested the accused on and recovered the stolen property.