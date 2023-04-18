Hyderabad: Burglars break into house at Mailardevpally, steal cash, gold

Hyderabad: Burglars took away cash and gold after breaking into a house at Mailardevpally on Monday night.

The owner Mazheruddin, was asleep when some unknown person came into the house located at Guntalbaba Dargah and opened the cupboard. He took away gold ornaments weighing three tolas and cash of about Rs 50,000 and escaped.

The police reached the spot after a complaint on Dial 100. The clues team came and gathered scientific evidence. The police are verifying the footage of closed-circuit cameras.