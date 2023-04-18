Hyderabad: Burglars break into house, steal Rs 3 lakhs worth property

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into a house at Alinagar, Balapur and committed theft of property worth Rs 3 lakhs.

The house owner Zeba and her family went total their relatives’ house to attend a function on Saturday morning and returned on Monday night.

On return, the family found the door of their house locked and all the doors open. The burglars ransacked all the cupboards and collected two tolas of gold and Rs 1.5 lakh cash.

The family approached the police who booked a case. The clues team came to the spot and collected fingerprints. Efforts are launched to trace and arrest the burglars.