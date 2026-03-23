Hyderabad burglars steal Rs 8 lakh cash, gold from businessman’s home

Hyderabad: A group of burglars stole Rs 8 lakh cash, gold and silver jewellery from a businessman’s house in Hyderabad’s Attapur on Sunday, March 22.

The incident occurred at Jalal Baba Nagar, at the residence of the victim, Feroz, who was away with his family. The burglars broke open the door and ransacked the house before taking the cash and valuables away within one hour.

The police suspect that the burglary was well planned and that someone known to the family is involved. Speaking to Siasat.com Attapur Circle Inspector, Nageshwar Rao said, “The burglars looted seven to eight tolas of gold. A case of burglary has been registered under section 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”

No arrests have been made yet.