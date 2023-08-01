Hyderabad: Burglary at jewellery shop in Chandanagar

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into a jewellery shop at Chandanagar BHEL and decamped with gold and silver ornaments on Monday night.

The burglars first entered an apparel store located beside the Pukhraj Lal Chand jewellery shop after breaking the door.

The thieves then made a big hole in the wall that separates the store and the apparel store and entered the jewellery shop through it.

They then broke the safe and decamped with the property.

The Chandanagar police reached the place and are making efforts to catch the burglars. Police suspect more than one person is involved in the crime.