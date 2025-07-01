Hyderabad: Burqa clad man steals Rs 6.5L from motorcycle

Hyderabad: The Chaderghat police on Tuesday, July 1, arrested a man who disguised himself as a woman by wearing a burqa and then stole Rs 6,50,000 from a motorcycle.

The accused Mohd Wajid, 22, a resident of Riyasathnagar, on Monday morning committed the theft from the motorcycle of an onion trader, Shaik Quddus, who had come to a market in the area.

“Wajid wore a burqa and came to the market looking for an opportunity to steal the cash. He wanted money to buy a car. He saw that Quddus had kept the cash in the motorcycle and went to the auction yard. Wajid committed the theft and escaped,” said DCP, Southeast, S Chaitanya Kumar.

On receiving a complaint, the Chaderghat police booked a case and checked the closed-circuit cameras. After noticing a woman had stolen the money, the police checked the route taken by the offender.

Police later found that Wajid disguised himself as a woman and committed the theft. He was arrested and remanded.