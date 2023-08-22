Hyderabad: Bus gutted after hitting a bike at Shameerpet, one dead

The deceased was identified as Sampath (26), a native of Siddipet district.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 22nd August 2023 12:43 pm IST
The bus belonged to a pharma company.

Hyderabad: A man was killed on Tuesday, August 22, after a bike he was riding collided with a private bus coming from the opposite direction at Shameerpet in Medchal Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad, and both the vehicles were gutted in the incident.

The deceased was identified as Sampath (26), a native of Siddipet district.

The bus belonged to a pharma company.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: New body floated for migrant communities’ welfare

According to police, the bike caught fire after petrol leaked from its tanker due to the crash. The flames from the bike, which had come under the wheels of the bus, engulfed the four-wheeler.

People travelling on the bus got down immediately, which averted a major tragedy.

A fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 22nd August 2023 12:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button