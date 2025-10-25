Hyderabad: Bus overturns at Pedda Amberpet ORR, driver suffers serious injuries

Hyderabad: A NEU GO private travels bus travelling from Miyapur to Guntur overturned on the Pedda Amberpet Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Saturday, October 25, at around 12:35 pm, causing minor injuries to passengers.

According to Abdullahpurmet police, the bus was carrying 9 people, including 6 passengers, 2 drivers and a conductor, when it lost control before the Pedda Amberpet toll plaza and suddenly flipped without crashing into any other vehicles.

The bus was allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner before dashing into a divider. The driver has reportedly suffered serious injuries, while others walked away with minor injuries.

A private electric bus traveling from Miyapur to Guntur overturned near Pedda Amberpet on the Outer Ring Road, toppling onto the service lane after losing control.



Approximately 20 passengers were on board during the accident. Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene to… pic.twitter.com/Un9c6H507t — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 25, 2025

Four passengers, three from Guntur and one from Mangalagiri, have been shifted to Sunrise hospital in Hayathnagar, while two other passengers, along with the drivers and the conductor, have been shifted to Apollo DRDO hospital in Kanchanbagh.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(The story has been updated with the latest information from the police.)