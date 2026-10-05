Hyderabad businessman found dead after going missing with Rs 10L

The deceased was identified as Nemaram Chowdary, a resident of Gundlapochampally.

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Dead body with a tag attached, lying on a surface in a crime scene or medical setting.
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Hyderabad: A businessman was found dead near a lake in Gudalapochampally on Monday, October 5, days after he went missing with Rs 10 lakh.

The deceased was identified as Nemaram Chowdary, a resident of Gundlapochampally. Speaking to Siasat.com, Petbasheerabad Inspector N Sreedher Reddy said, “Chowdary had left his residence on October 2. We did not find the cash near the body.”

He said that an investigation is underway and refused to share more details.

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Local reports said Chowdary left his home with Rs 10 lakh but later went missing. When he did not return, his family reported him missing to the police.

His body was shifted to a government hospital for a postmortem examination after he was found dead. The police are questioning the family members for more information to know the exact cause of death.

Chowdary is survived by his wife and four children.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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