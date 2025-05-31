Hyderabad businessman helps nab burglar, earns police commendation

the incident took place on May 30, when Ali apprehended Shaik Hameed, a habitual offender.

Deputy commissioner of West Zone police. SM Vijay Kumar presented 37-year-old businessman, Kaleem Ali with a Certificate of Commendation on May 31.
Hyderabad: A 37-year-old businessman, Kaleem Ali, from Ibrahim Nagar in Banjara Hills, was commended by Hyderabad police for helping catch a burglar during a recent break-in.

Deputy commissioner of West Zone police. SM Vijay Kumar presented Ali with a Certificate of Commendation for his timely intervention.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday, May 30, when Ali apprehended 30-year-old Shaik Hameed, a habitual offender, while he was attempting to flee after committing a burglary. Hameed was handed over to the police, which led to further investigation.

Police said Hameed later confessed to a burglary committed during the night of May 29 at Venkateshwara Nagar in Banjara Hills, where a laptop worth Rs 1.1 lakh was stolen. Officers also linked him to three more cases.

The stolen items, including the laptop, have been recovered.

A case has been registered under sections 331(4) and 305 of BNS. He was produced before the Nampally court and has been placed in 14-day judicial custody.

