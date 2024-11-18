Hyderabad lineman praised for returning Rs 2 lakh found on road

Lineman Muddam Satish Yadav was walking when a speeding motorbike passed through him. A bag fell off the motorbike, unknown to the biker.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th November 2024 6:29 pm IST
Lineman Yadav appreciated by the police for his honesty.

Hyderabad: A lineman was appreciated for his honesty after he returned a bag full of money worth Rs 2 lakh that he found in Lallaguda on Monday, November 18.

Yadav tried to call the biker but the latter sped off. Upon opening the bag, Yadav was astonished to see cash worth Rs 2 lakh.

He immediately handed over the bag full of money to the Lallaguda police station. The Lallaguda police expressed gratitude for the lineman’s honesty.

