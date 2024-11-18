Video: Traffic disrupted near Hyderabad’s Charminar as auto drivers fight

The incident occurred when the auto drivers taking passengers from Charminar to Chandrayangutta road argued over some issue.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th November 2024 12:38 pm IST
Auto drivers fight at Charminar

Hyderabad: Traffic at Hyderabad’s Charminar was disrupted on Sunday, November 17, as a fight broke out between two auto drivers.

The incident occurred when the auto drivers taking passengers from Charminar to Chandrayangutta Road argued over some issues. Soon, the argument escalated into a physical fight.

The two auto drivers exchanged blows and attacked each other with a stick. One of them also smashed the window screen of an autorickshaw.

While locals moved aside to save themselves, tourists were shocked to witness the fight.

