Video: Traffic disrupted near Hyderabad’s Charminar as auto drivers fight

Hyderabad: Traffic at Hyderabad’s Charminar was disrupted on Sunday, November 17, as a fight broke out between two auto drivers.

The incident occurred when the auto drivers taking passengers from Charminar to Chandrayangutta Road argued over some issues. Soon, the argument escalated into a physical fight.

Also Read Hyderabad: Transgenders arrested for creating nuisance in Nanakramguda

The two auto drivers exchanged blows and attacked each other with a stick. One of them also smashed the window screen of an autorickshaw.

While locals moved aside to save themselves, tourists were shocked to witness the fight.