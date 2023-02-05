Hyderabad: Businessman kidnapped, Rs 30 lakh taken as ransom

Hyderabad: A gang of eight persons kidnapped a businessman and extorted Rs. 30 lakh from his family.

According to the police, the businessman B V Murali resident of Navodaya Colony, Yousufguda, on January 27 went to drop off his two children, (at a school Lal Bunglow, Opp. Green Lands Hotel, Ameerpet on a motorcycle.

While returning from school, five unknown persons, claimed to be Income Tax Officers and dragged him into an Innova parked nearby and forced him into it.

“One of the men was holding a knife in his hand, all of them beat me severely, did not allow me to shout or scream and forcibly closed my mouth. They forced me to sit between two persons and started beating me, terrorizing and threatening me with dire consequences,” the businessman told the police.

The alleged kidnappers drove towards Ramoji Film City and after crossing ‘Bata Singaram’, they stopped the car. The gang demanded Rs 60 lakh from him for his release and asked him to arrange the amount immediately.

“When I refused to pay money, they informed me that my brother-in-law Rajesh was already taken and asked me to talk to him. My brother-in-law informed me that he was being beaten black and blue by three people and was crying for his life and children. They also threatened that there is another team waiting at my house to take my wife, if I fail to pay them the demanded money,” he alleged.

The wife of the businessman handed over Rs 30 lakh to three persons at Nampally railway station. After getting confirmation that they received money, they left him at Hayathnagar road and using a private transport he reached the city.

Murali told the police that the gang had threatened to kill his whole family if he lodged a complaint.

“They assured me that they will deposit the amount as my income tax and issue me a clearance certificate within a week. But despite my waiting no reply from them and this indicates that they are unsocial elements, indulged in daylight dacoity,” he added in his complaint.

The police registered a case and are investigating.