Hyderabad: Businessmen targeted by misuse of law, says ex-CJI

Hyderabad: The former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday alleged that a few businessmen were being targeted by misuse of the law.

Justice Ramana highlighted the growing intimidation of investigative agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He questioned whether intimidation of businessmen was necessary.

“Does the government really need to interfere and intervene in every stage and in every aspect. This is a question that we, as a society, must pose ourselves. There needs to be more debate, dialogue and consultation before laws are passed. There must be an assessment of the impact of the law before it is passed,” Ramana asked.

He further stated that the judiciary has certain limitations which affect the faith of businessmen. “Delays and pendency in judicial proceedings have a deleterious impact on business in the country. The longer it takes to achieve finality in court proceedings, the less certain is the business environment. This creates issues of confidence and faith, discouraging business and industry. The condition is quite severe currently, and the system is close to a breaking point.” he said while addressing a gathering at the Southern Region Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).