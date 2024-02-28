Hyderabad bustles as more vendors dot roads ahead of Ramzan

Hyderabad: With the holy month of Ramzan approaching, the number of fruit and vegetable vendors in the city has increased. During Ramzan, sales of fruits and vegetables are very high. Keeping that in view, people have already set up stalls at vantage points in the city.

Areas like Nayapul, Mehdipatnam, Mallepally, Asifnagar, Tolichowki, Chanchalguda, Bahadurpura, Falaknuma, Erragadda, and King Kothi, are witnessing a sharp rise in the number of push carts and temporary stalls dotting the roads.

“Sales are good during Ramzan. At the end we are able to spend sufficiently for Eid and save some amount as well,” said Shaik Zabi, a fruit vendor. A fruit or vegetable vendor with a small investment of Rs 4,000 is able to earn in between Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 a day.

Many other people work with big traders, who pay Rs 600 a day, irrespective of the profit or sales. People who can invest Rs 1 lakh and above engage half a dozen people and supply them fruits. Their job is to sell it on pushcarts and handover the proceeds of the day to their employer who pays them wages.

In Ramzan, the peak business hours for fruit vendors are between 2 pm to 6 pm and between 5 pm to 11 pm for vegetable vendors.

The arrivals of fruits is encouraging at the wholesale markets. Fruits like papaya, apples, guava, pineapples, grapes, oranges, water melons and dates are arriving in huge quantity at the markets. During Ramzan, the prices in retail will be higher while at whole price will be normal.

“Due to high demand, the retail price will be increased by local sellers. Otherwise, the prices are expected to be normal,” said a fruit wholesaler at Jambagh market.