Hyderabad: Cab driver booked for threatening to leak photos of woman

Hyderabad: A cab driver was booked for allegedly harassing a woman, threatening to leak photographs taken during their earlier acquaintance.

The accused, identified as Uma Mahesh, a resident of Balkampet, recently sent the images to the victim, who lives in Prakashnagar. The woman has been separated from her husband since 2024. Mahesh threatened to post the pictures on social media and share them with her family unless she complied with his sexual demands.

Also Read Telangana govt to clear arrears of employees, cabinet approves 2 DAs

Following the threats, the woman approached the Begumpet police and filed a complaint against Mahesh. The cab driver was booked under section 66 of the IT Act. The police are searching for the accused.