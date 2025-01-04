Hyderabad cabbies protest drop in ride charges, demand minimum fare

Hyderabad: Cab drivers in the city have declared a protest in response to a significant drop in ride charges, which have decreased from Rs 14 to Rs 10 per kilometre.

This reduction has created substantial financial strain on their livelihoods. The demonstration, spearheaded by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU), aims to highlight the increasing difficulties that drivers face when working with major ride-hailing platforms.

Drivers argue that the fare cuts, coupled with rising fuel prices and escalating vehicle maintenance costs, are jeopardizing their ability to maintain their operations.

Shaik Salauddin, president of TGPWU, stated, “The current situation is untenable for our drivers. We’re demanding the creation of a government-operated aggregator app that would eliminate commission charges and ensure fair, standardized rates for rides.”

He emphasized that many drivers are struggling to cover basic expenses and loan repayments due to these unsustainable fare levels.

TGPWU is calling on the government to intervene by regulating ride charges and establishing a minimum fare per kilometre.

They contend that the existing pricing model primarily benefits aggregator companies while leaving drivers to bear the brunt of diminished earnings.

Tagging chief minister A Revanth Reddy and Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, TGPWU urged them to improve the situation.

“The condition of our cab drivers has become pathetic. Ola, Uber, Rapido companies are exploiting us. Even after working hard for 24 hours, we are not getting a fair price. CM @revanth_anumula sir, Transport Minister @Ponnam_INC sir, please pay attention to our problems,” TGPWU said on X.

The protest has gained traction, with drivers refusing low-fare rides until their demands are met.