Telangana workers’ body demands special subsidy on commercial EVs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has called for special subsidy on commercial electric vehicles operating in the state.

The demand comes after the Telangana government issued a GO on November 16 exempting electric vehicles from road tax registration fees until December 31, 2026. Appreaciating the Telangana government’s decision, the TGPWU president, Shaik Salauddin said that the decision is a positive step towards promoting sustainable and eco-friendly transportation in the state.

To substantiate the demand for special subsidy on electric vehicles, the TGPWU president said, “To further support the adoption of electric vehicles by gig and platform workers, we humbly request the government to provide a 50 percent special subsidy for the purchase of commercial electric vehicles, including delivery partners, e-rickshaws and goods carriers and taxis and tourist cabs.”

Addressing the Telangana government, the TGPWU president went on to add that several gig and platform workers including delivery agents and cab drivers, rely on their vehicles for daily income.

Saluddin stressed that shifting to electric vehicles would be helpful in reducing operational costs and environmental impact. However, the high upfront cost of EVs poses a significant barrier for these workers. A 50 percent subsidy would make EVs more accessible and contribute to the government’s goals of reducing pollution and promoting green mobility.