Hyderabad: Cabs, autos to feature QR codes to boost tourism, heritage

Hyderabad: The city’s cabs, including autorickshaws and taxi cars, will now don QR-enabled stickers offering the heritage and tourism of Hyderabad, to the travellers in the city.

The initiative is made by the Tourism, Hospitality, Media, MICE, Events, and Entertainment Committee (THMMICEE), an expert committee of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), in collaboration with the department of tourism, Telangana, and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) as part of the second edition of the tourism promotion programme, named ‘Atithi Devo Bhava 2024’.

The initiative aims to educate and enhance the city’s cab drivers, to ensure a warm welcome to travellers visiting Hyderabad.

As part of the initiative, 1000 auto and taxi car operators in the city are being given 3-day-long training workshops to enhance their skills and knowledge.

The 3-day event was inaugurated on Thursday, October 17.

The programme is done in cooperation with the Telangana police. The QR codes placed in the autos would also have necessary safety and security facilities by the state police department.

Also Read Women workers at Bandlaguda factories face low wages, hardships

The three-day training program will be conducted across various locations of the city, including Nampally Bus Stand, Kachiguda Bus Stand, MGBS/Imlibun Bus Stand, Secunderabad Bus Stand, Jubilee Bus Stand, Erragadda and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad.

The training sessions would focus on enhancing service standards and customer relations to equip cab drivers with professional behaviour. The event aims to encourage cab drivers to refrain from overcharging and to prioritize providing a safe, seamless travel experience.

Endorsing the training program, a medical team from the Apollo hospitals also joined the event and would provide training to the cab drivers to administer Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), in cases of medical emergencies.