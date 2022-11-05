Hyderabad: Calcium Carbide worth Rs 40 lakh seized; two held

Hyderabad: Officials of the Commissioner’s Task Force along with Musheerabad police conducted a raid on a godown where Calcium Carbide was stored illegally. Two persons have been arrested and chemicals worth Rs 40 lakh stored in 500 barrels has been seized.

After receiving information about the storage of Calcium Carbide in new Bakaram, Musheerabad, the police raided the premises and arrested two persons Joshua and Isaac Clinton. The two siblings stored the chemical without obtaining a valid license and permission from concerned authorities.

They run Raj Motors at MG Road, Ramgopalpet, Secunderabad. Since the demand of Calcium Carbide is high in the market, they planned to procure Calcium Carbide and resell the same to customers at higher prices in Hyderbad.

They procured Calcium Carbide from Gujarat and Rajasthan illegally without any valid license and stored at their residence at New Bakaram said the police. When Calcium Carbide is exposed to water or moisture it forms highly flammable and explosive Acetylene gas. This generates fire and there is a chance of a hazardous explosion.

One may also face health issues immediately or shortly after exposure to Calcium Carbide, the police said.

The chemical can irritate the skin causing a rash, redness and burning feeling on contact. It may also cause one’s eyes to burn with the possibility of permanent damage. It can irritate one’s mouth, nose and throat.

The arrested accused along with the seized material were handed over to Musheerabad police station for further investigation.