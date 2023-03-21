Hyderabad: Caller Imran sent to jail in attempt to murder case

Hyderabad: Kalapather Police on Monday arrested Mohammed Imran of the Kalapather area of Old City in an attempt to murder case. He has been sent to judicial custody and detained at Chanchalguda jail.

Inspector of Kalapather police station, Nagelli Buchaiah said that Mohammed Imran aka Caller Imran has allegedly attacked a few persons in the area upon which he was booked under IPC section 307.

The police on Monday arrested Mohammed Imran. Later, he was sent to judicial custody.

Imran has been making calls to several public representatives and many cases have been booked against him in the past. A few days back, while the Telangana Assembly session was underway, Imran reportedly called up the AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and questioned him. Later a mob attacked his house causing injuries to Imran.

“My son is being implicated in false cases, the Kalapather police is acting on the behest of politicians,” said Imran’s mother.