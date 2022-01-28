Hyderabad: Cancer surgeons of KIMS conduct robotic surgery

Hyderabad: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) cancer specialists conducted robotic surgery on a 36 year old patient.

The patient was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer disease. Before operating, the patient was already undergoing chemotherapy for acute promyelocytic leukaemia.

The senior surgeon oncologist, KIMS, who led the surgery, Dr Madhu Devarasetti said, “The patient contracted jaundice but was diagnosed after 2 to 3 months. Biopsy revealed that the patient also had pancreatic cancer. Instead of an invasive surgery, we decided to employ robotic surgery. The post-operative biopsy report, in this case, was also very good. Usually, we extract 12 lymph nodes. But in this case, we extracted 37 lymph nodes, which translates into complete removal of cancer from his pancreas.”

Speaking to Telangana Today, he further he remark that the patient was in ICU for a day and later shifted to a room and was discharged after the 5th day of the surgery.

“In the future, such patients would be shifted to a recovery room directly from the operation theatre, instead of ICU. In an open invasive surgery, we keep the patient in the ICU for at least 2 days. If we opt for open surgery in pancreatic cancers, making sutures is a tough job and the prognosis also is very bad. In robotic surgery, we don’t face any such issues,”he added.