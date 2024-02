Hyderabad: A car accident in Hyderabad claimed one life and left four others injured at Outer Ring Road (ORR). The tragic event unfolded as a car veered off the road at high speed, plummeting into the nearby forest.

The accident occurred when five young individuals were traveling from Gachibowli to Shamshabad.

Speeding has been identified as the primary cause of the accident.

Upon receiving the information, the Narsinghi police swiftly reached the accident site.