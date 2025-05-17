Hyderabad: Car catches fire near Raidurg Metro Station

Hyderabad: A car caught fire near the Raidurg Metro station in Hyderabad on Friday, May 16. The driver escaped unhurt.

The incident caused panic among commuters in the busy area. According to eyewitnesses, the passengers in the car noticed smoke emerging and quickly exited the vehicle before the flames intensified.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all occupants escaped safely.

Passersby informed the fire control room; the fire and rescue personnel rushed to the scene, supported by traffic police already on duty at the location. The police began initial efforts to control the fire while waiting for fire tenders to arrive.

The traffic police tried to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby vehicles or causing further hazards. The cause of the fire is yet to be identified.

The incident caused a temporary traffic disruption in the area, which was later brought under control. More details are awaited from the fire and forensic departments.