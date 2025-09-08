Hyderabad: Car collides with bike on Shaikpet flyover, two injured

Hyderabad: Two persons were injured in an accident in Hyderabad’s Tolichowki on Sunday, September 7.

The accident occurred on the Shaikpet flyover when a car collided with a bike, causing severe damage. The injured were identified as Venu and Asif, who were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Tolichowki inspector of police said, “This was a minor accident and there are no casualties. We are registering a case now, and statements of the victims will be recorded.”

The previous day, a 20-year-old woman died in Langar Houz after her car rammed into a police vehicle from behind.

The deceased Kashvi was travelling along with two other women in the back seat, with driver Akshat and co-driver Tanush. All five were under the influence of alcohol, police had alleged.

The force of the collision pushed the police vehicle forward, causing it to crash into a DCM truck transporting chickens.