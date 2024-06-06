Hyderabad: Car crash at Tivoli junction leaves driver injured

Hyderabad: A car driver who jumped a signal at Tivoli Junction Secunderabad suffered injuries when his Kia car collided with another car and overturned on Wednesday, June 5.

A Kia car, driven Mariyala Naresh, was coming from the Karkhana side towards Jubilee Bus Station when the driver didn’t stop at a traffic junction on spotting the red signal. The Kia car was hit by another car coming from Secunderabad Club and due to impact of collision the Kia car overturned three times.

Venkatesh Nomula, SHO Marredpally police station said that Mariyala Naresh, a businessman, was driving the black SUV, heading towards Jubilee Bus Station from Siddipet. “The driver Naresh claimed that he noticed the signal turning red right when he was approaching the junction and stepped on the accelerator in an attempt to jump it. However, as the signal turned green for commuters heading out of the Secunderabad Club and going towards Tivoli junction, a white SUV proceeded ahead,” said the official.

The dramatic footage of the SUV rolling multiple times after the collision was captured in CCTVs and became viral on social media platforms. The driver escaped unhurt.

The traffic police informed the Marredpally police who reached the spot and shifted the car to police station. The police booked a case against the driver Naresh.