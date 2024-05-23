Hyderabad: Car dealers attack ambulance drivers, four injured

The injured drivers have been receiving care at Nakshatra Hospital

Published: 23rd May 2024
Hyderabad: Four ambulance drivers suffered injuries after they were allegedly attacked by the second-hand car dealers at Kamineni Cross Road on Wednesday, May 22. 

According to the reports, The New Multi Cars employee demanded the drivers not to park their ambulance under the flyover as it is obstructing their business. As the argument escalated reportedly 15 men attacked the drivers with aluminium rods and lathis

Speaking to Siasat.com, LB Nagar police said, “We have registered a case under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is ongoing.”

