In a first, Saudi Arabia launches air taxi for Haj pilgrims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) launched on Wednesday, June 12, a self-driving air taxi service for pilgrims during this year’s Haj season, which begins on Friday, June 14.

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, launched this service in the presence of Civil Aviation President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, Deputy Minister Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih, and other authorities.

During the launch, Al-Jasser said that this aircraft is the first air taxi in the world, licensed by the Civil Aviation Authority.

He said the ministry is working to enhance smart mobility and develop legislation, laws, and systems that enable the employment of modern technologies, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The services that the air taxi can provide were also reviewed in terms of transporting pilgrims, facilitating emergency movement, transporting medical equipment, and providing logistical services through goods transportation.

The Kingdom is aiming to modernize its transport sector through the introduction of air taxi technologies, electric cars, and hydrogen trains in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy objectives.

The initiative aims to offer experimental environments to work on expanding the introduction of various future transportation technologies.