Haj 2024: More than 1.5 million pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: A total of 1,547,295 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) through air and land ports to perform Haj 1445 AH-2024, until the end of Monday, June 10.

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) revealed that of the total pilgrims, 1,483,312 arrived through airports, 59,273 came through land ports, and 4,710 arrived through sea ports from outside the Kingdom.

The directorate has pledged to streamline the entry process for all pilgrims by utilizing advanced technologies and a multilingual team at international ports.

High temperatures this year will pose a challenge for pilgrims, requiring them to stay hydrated and take precautions against the hot weather.

Ayman bin Salem Ghulam, the CEO of the NCM, told a press conference in Makkah on Tuesday, June 4, that daily high temperatures in the holy sites during Haj are forecasted to range from 45 to 48 degrees Celsius.

Saudi officials predict that the number of pilgrims this year will surpass 2023, when over 1.8 million people performed the Haj,, reaching pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

Haj 2024 commences on Friday, June 14, following the detection of the crescent Moon by astronomical observatories in Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening, June 6.