Hyderabad: Carpooling, other regulations likely for IT firms to reduce traffic jams

Hyderabad: In an effort to address the growing traffic congestion in the IT corridor of Hyderabad, the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), in collaboration with NASSCOM and the Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP), organised a cluster meeting with IT and ITES companies.

Chaired by D Joel Davis, IPS, joint commissioner of traffic police Cyberabad, the meeting focused on discussing and implementing effective strategies to alleviate the traffic woes in the bustling IT hub.

Also Read Hyderabad: Police crackdown on overcrowded vehicles ferrying schoolkids

“The traffic volume is high in the evening hours when most of the IT workers leave offices. The rain aggravates the situation. There is a need to reduce volume of the traffic. Thus, we are holding consultations with the IT companies to help alleviate the traffic congestion in Hitech City and surrounding areas,” a traffic police officer said.

During the meeting, Joel Davis and officers from the Cyberabad Traffic Police and SCSC outlined several initiatives aimed at improving traffic flow. They emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies and corporate entities to address the increasing traffic challenges.

Carpooling, deployment of marshals

Key among the strategies discussed was the implementation of staggered work timings for employees to spread out rush hour traffic and significantly reduce congestion during peak hours.

To enhance traffic flow, the SCSC, Raheja Mind Space, and the Phoenix Group have collectively committed to deploying 100 traffic marshals. These trained personnel will assist in regulating traffic flow and ensuring smoother movement within the IT campuses.

The importance of carpooling was also highlighted, with a call for companies to promote this practice to reduce traffic congestion, lower carbon emissions, and promote sustainable commuting.

Centralised transport system

Additionally, the meeting discussed the implementation of a centralised transport system to streamline public transportation, improve efficiency, and enhance connectivity across different regions. The need for regular crisis management drills was also emphasised to ensure preparedness and effective response during emergencies.

Notably, the measures suggested during the meeting are not mandatory. However, the authorities might come up with regulations after wider consultations.

The collaborative efforts aim to create a more efficient and sustainable traffic system in the IT corridor, enhancing the overall commuting experience for employees and residents alike. For more information on contributing to the Traffic Marshals initiative, interested parties are encouraged to contact ad@scsc.in or call 9000257058.