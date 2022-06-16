Hyderabad: Case filed against Congress’ Renuka Chowdhury for grabbing cop’s shirt

Hyderabad: A case is booked against former minister and Congress party senior leader Renuka Chowdhary for obstructing a sub-inspector from performing his duty on Thursday.

The senior leader while taking part in the ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ protest to denounce the alleged harassment of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate had allegedly held the shirt of a sub-inspector of police when the police were taking her into preventive custody and shifted in a police vehicle.

The case was booked under IPC sections 151, 140, 147, 149, 341, 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), informed Niranjan Reddy, Inspector at Punjagutta Police Station.

The Congress workers staged a dharna at the Khairatabad when police prevented them from going to the Raj Bhavan. The police had resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse them and a few Congress workers were injured.

The case was booked after the sub-inspector gave a complaint. The police invoked Section 353 of IPC.

In a video released later, Renuka Chowdhary said that she was falling down and hence caught hold of the sub-inspector and had no ill-feeling against him.

‘I respect uniform. I respect police.But tell me why there were male police officers around me?’ Questions @RenukaCCongress while talking about her now viral video. ‘I was reaching out to the officer’s shoulder, slipped &caught him’ @INCTelangana @manickamtagore @revanth_anumula pic.twitter.com/Pa8tPJhGH4 — Revathi (@revathitweets) June 16, 2022

With police blocking the routes to Raj Bhavan, Congress party activists set fire to a two-wheeler and smashed windows of TSRTC buses.

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Geetha Reddy, and other protesting leaders were arrested and taken to different police stations in the city.

The call for a siege of the Raj Bhavan was given to protest the alleged harassment of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED.