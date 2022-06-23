Hyderabad: Case filed against man for rape, cheating

Published: 23rd June 2022
Hyderabad: Woman alleges rape after man refuses marriage
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman on June 21 filed a complaint of rape against a man for refusing to marry her after they were in a relationship for a year.

The Banjara Hills police said that the couple had met on social media, following which they entered a relationship. The incident occurred in Medchal when the accused forcibly committed sexual assault on the victim despite the latter’s resistance. The victim is a B.Tech graduate, while the accused is unemployed, added the police

Based on the victim’s complaint a case was registered under sections 420 and 376, for cheating and rape respectively. The case has been transferred to Medchal police.

