Hyderabad: Case filed against Mutawalli for misappropriating madrasa funds

The case is booked under Sections 406, 420,467,468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Hyderabad: The Moghalpura police booked a case against Syed Shah Liyaqath Hussain Razvi, Mutawalli (manager) for his alleged misappropriation of a Grant in Aid sanctioned by the state government for the construction of a madrasa.

The case is booked under Sections 406, 420,467,468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the complaint lodged at Moghalpura police station by the District Minorities Welfare Officer Mohammed Ilyas, the erstwhile Government of Andhra Pradesh (AP) had reportedly sanctioned an amount of Rs. 5 lakh for the construction of Madarsa Abrar ul Uloom located at Moghalpura.

“I have visited the proposed site of construction and found that there is no construction carried out according to the proposed plan and Mutwalli Syed Shah Liyaqath Hussain Razvi and officials have submitted false utilization certificates, forges valuable documents and misappropriated the grand-in-aid,” said Mohammed Ilyas in his complaint to Moghalpura police.

The police booked a case and investigated.

