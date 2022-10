Hyderabad: The Gandhinagar police seized cash worth 3.5 crores from six people on Tuesday. The cash was being transported in a car.

The police stopped a car at Gandhinagar based on credible information and caught six people carrying the cash with them.

The accused failed to produce any documents in support of the source from where the cash was generated. As a result, the amount was seized by the police and an inquiry is underway.