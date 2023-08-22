Hyderabad: CCMB invites applications for Jan 2024 PhD program

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-based premier genetic research institute Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has invited applications for research programs in modern biology.

The program is part of its January 2024 PhD program that would lead candidates to get a PhD degree.

The project offers PhD in broad areas of Cell Biology, Molecular Biology, Genetics, Genomics, Developmental Biology, Plant Molecular Biology, Conservation Biology, Ecology, Protein Structure and Function, Biology of Macromolecules, Biology of Infection, Immunology, Epigenetics, Chromatin Biology and Bioinformatics.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications online till September 17.

After the screening of online applications, candidates will be called for a computer-based written test at one of their preferred centres or a remote proctored online test on October 8.

Those who qualify for the test will be shortlisted to appear for an in-person interview at CCMB in the last week of October 2023.

This interview would be of two rounds. CCMB has notified that a valid fellowship is an absolute requirement for pursuing their PhD program.

Candidates can visit the website for more details.