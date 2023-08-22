IIT Hyderabad, DGQA sign pact to offer MTech, other courses

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad, and the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) of the Union Ministry of Defense have collaborated to offer MTech, Executive MTech and certificate programmes in various disciplines.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the IIT-H director Prof BS Murthy and officiating director of DGQA RA Goverdhan at the IIT-H Campus in Sangareddy’s Kandi.

As per the agreement, the two institutes will offer MTech and certificate courses in Software Engineering, Testing and Artificial Intelligence, Quality Management, Data Sciences, Micro Electronics and VLSI, Communications and Signal Processing, Integrated Computational Material Engineering, EV Technologies, and Smart Mobility.

While the experts from both organisations will work to prepare the curriculum, the eligibility criteria will be announced after the curriculum is made.

RA Goverdhan said a new era of learning would unfold for professionals as they would also learn practically by working in labs apart from classroom teaching. They would also benefit from the interaction with DGQA experts.

Prof Murthy said that the synergia between academia and DGQA exemplified the power of collective expertise and shared vision.