Hyderabad: CCTV shows minor rape victim leaving with the accused

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl is alleged to have been gang raped under the Jubilee Hills police station limits. While the police is yet to make arrests, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stated that of the five perpetrators, one is the son of an MIM MLA and another one is a Minority chairman’s son.

In a more recent development, CCTV footage from outside the pub at Jubilee Hills shows the victim speaking to the boys. The accused are said to be absconding.

#Exclusive on #Hyderabad minor gang rape: CCTV footage from outside the Jubilee Hills pub on May 28 shows the victim talking to a group of boys who then accompany her. Victim revealed that the boys offered her a lift back home in their car. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7sP8Ev26yH — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) June 3, 2022

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jubilee Hills police station’s station house officer (SHO) S Rajasekhar Reddy has remarked that the force cannot confirm the validity of BJP’s claim. He further confirmed that the victim was an intermediate second year student.

The accused are said to be Class 11 and 12 students, allegedly belonging to “politically influential” families. An MLA’s son is believed to be part of the group, but police informed NDTV say he may not have been involved in the gang-rape.

On Saturday evening, the 17-year-old girl had gone to a pub with a friend, who left early. The teen reportedly befriended a boy and left the club with him and his friends to a pastry shop.

The five boys allegedly parked the car at Jubilee Hills, and took turns raping the girl while the others stood guard outside the car.

The MLA’s son whose name has emerged in the case reportedly got off the car before the assault and ran away. When the girl’s father noticed injuries to her neck and asked her about them, she reportedly told him some boys had attacked her after a party at the pub.

The police initially registered a case of “outraging modesty” based on the girl’s father’s complaint. Later, when she gave a detailed statement, a rape case was filed under POCSO Act.

BJP condemns police for inaction on rape:

On their end the BJP has accused the Hyderabad police of not making any arrests yet despite a criminal complaint being lodged by the parents of the victim, and the alleged criminals’ car being impounded.

BJP accuses the police of slow action in this case owing to the alleged involvement of an MIM MLA’s son.

In a press note, K Krishna Sagar Rao, BJP’s chief spokesperson for Telangana, demanded the arrest of all the five accused immediately.